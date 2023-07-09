Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 9.1%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 701,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

