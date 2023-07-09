CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,363,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 6,690,452 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Trading Up 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark



CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

