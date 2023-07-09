Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) vs. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Head to Head Analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.30 -$96.60 million ($0.08) -19.00 Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.30 $1.32 billion $6.65 13.98

Volatility & Risk

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clear Channel Outdoor and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Omnicom Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $99.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -1.67% N/A -1.17% Omnicom Group 9.57% 41.72% 5.77%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.