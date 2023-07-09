Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,480 shares of company stock valued at $33,457,172. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

