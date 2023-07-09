CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $146.40

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 148.23 ($1.88), with a volume of 163107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.80 ($1.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £416.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.44.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($378.83). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($379.54). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 528 shares of company stock valued at $89,740. Company insiders own 64.83% of the company's stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

