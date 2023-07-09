CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after acquiring an additional 844,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

