Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $140,058.72 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

