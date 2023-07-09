Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.44

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 84374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 158,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

