Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 988,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,644 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $865.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 123.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 613,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

