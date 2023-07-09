Comparing Evolva (ELVAF) & The Competition

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Evolva to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -9,970.58% -426.29% -19.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolva and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 667 1583 4397 46 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.06%. Given Evolva’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Evolva and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $119.74 million -$11.59 million 0.60

Evolva’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolva competitors beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Evolva

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

