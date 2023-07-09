Comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -42.09% -33.94% Moderna 31.77% 25.87% 18.75%

Volatility and Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Moderna 2 5 8 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.32%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $179.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.43) -2.75 Moderna $19.26 billion 2.35 $8.36 billion $11.57 10.27

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

