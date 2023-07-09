Comparing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $429.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SiriusPoint and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.67 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -22.95 Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 1.14 $597.00 million $16.86 20.84

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28% Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats SiriusPoint on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

