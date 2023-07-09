Comparing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31 Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.32, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12% Focus Financial Partners 2.87% 24.09% 6.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.52 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -91.59 Focus Financial Partners $2.14 billion 1.92 $91.78 million $0.65 80.68

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration, and outsourced services; recommends financial products; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.