Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.77. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

