Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,287,674.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

