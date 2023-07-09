Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $123.35 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

