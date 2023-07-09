Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $91.99 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 94.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

