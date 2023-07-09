Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 114 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Down 0.7 %

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.34 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.