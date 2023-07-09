Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,327 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

