Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,826 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $122,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

