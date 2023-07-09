Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

