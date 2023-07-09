Contrasting CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.38%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.50 $44.06 million $1.91 27.05 Iris Energy $59.05 million 6.21 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares CSG Systems International and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Iris Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

