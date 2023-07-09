Contrasting Evolva (ELVAF) & Its Rivals

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 371 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Evolva to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -10,137.11% -434.03% -20.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 667 1578 4346 46 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolva and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.24%. Given Evolva’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $114.09 million -$13.30 million 0.55

Evolva’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolva peers beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

