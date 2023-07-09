Contrasting NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextPlat and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 2.31 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -3.01 IDT $1.36 billion 0.46 $27.03 million $1.93 12.84

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25% IDT 3.93% 28.90% 10.67%

Summary

IDT beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

(Free Report)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone segment provides net2phone, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment offers Mobile Top-Up that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; and IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.