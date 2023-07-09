Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $110.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Analysts predict that Copa will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

