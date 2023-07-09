Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,025 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of BASE opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.