Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,025 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.