Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.