Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,064,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

