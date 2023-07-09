Critical Comparison: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 2 1 0 2.33 Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

ACNB presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Coastal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.54 $35.75 million $4.45 7.30 Coastal Financial $316.85 million 1.57 $40.63 million $3.45 10.89

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 33.13% 15.58% 1.49% Coastal Financial 12.18% 19.73% 1.47%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats ACNB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

