Critical Comparison: Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) & ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ZimVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siemens Healthineers and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Healthineers 0 2 7 0 2.78 ZimVie 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. ZimVie has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.01%. Given Siemens Healthineers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Siemens Healthineers is more favorable than ZimVie.

This table compares Siemens Healthineers and ZimVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZimVie $913.86 million 0.30 -$63.88 million ($2.60) -4.02

Siemens Healthineers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Healthineers and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A ZimVie -7.55% 5.53% 2.52%

Summary

ZimVie beats Siemens Healthineers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. The Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory, molecular, and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products. The Varian segment provides cancer care technologies, and solutions and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics; and technology-enabled optimized workflows, clinical services and consulting capabilities, and digital solutions and applications for managing treatment and therapy. The Advanced Therapies segment offers products that are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in various areas, such as cardiology, interventional radiology, and surgery; and angiography systems and mobile C-arms, including a robotic-assisted platform for endovascular coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. It also provides equipment performance management, clinical education and e-learning, asset management, and managed departmental services for laboratories and healthcare facilities, as well as consulting and digital health services. Siemens Healthineers AG has a collaboration with Oncimmune Holdings plc. The company is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany. Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a subsidiary of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

