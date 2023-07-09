Critical Contrast: Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Free Report) and Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabre Gold Mines and Calibre Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Calibre Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Calibre Mining has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 71.34%. Given Calibre Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calibre Mining is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 79.10 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.36 Calibre Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -504.00

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Calibre Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Calibre Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Calibre Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Calibre Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Calibre Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Calibre Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calibre Mining beats Sabre Gold Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Calibre Mining

(Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Pan Mine gold project and the Gold Rock project in Nevada, the United States, as well as the Golden Eagle project in Washington State, the United States. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp. in June 2007. Calibre Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

