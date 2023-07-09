Critical Review: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D.R. Horton and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton $33.48 billion 1.18 $5.86 billion $14.83 7.78 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D.R. Horton and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton 1 7 8 0 2.44 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

D.R. Horton presently has a consensus price target of $117.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares D.R. Horton and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton 15.39% 25.94% 17.17% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Volatility & Risk

D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

