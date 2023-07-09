Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 565,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,502,899 shares.The stock last traded at $1.89 and had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $765.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,236,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,145.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

