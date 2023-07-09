CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.