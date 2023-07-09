CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

