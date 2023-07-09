Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 401,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

