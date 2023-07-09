Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $245.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins has a 52 week low of $191.60 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

