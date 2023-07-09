CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 3.1%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 500,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,803,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,498 shares of company stock worth $1,617,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 1,901,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

