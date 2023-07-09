Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $68,240.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.