D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

