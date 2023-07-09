Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 776,459 shares of company stock valued at $67,729,579 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -363.02 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

