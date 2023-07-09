David R. King Sells 3,111 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $97,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 430,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

