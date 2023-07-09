David R. King Sells 3,111 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $97,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 430,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
