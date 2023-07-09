Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 262,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 979,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

