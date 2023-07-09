Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

