Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,098 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,951 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

