Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 0.8 %

WEX opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WEX has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WEX by 159.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 322,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,327 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.