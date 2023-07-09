Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,849 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 3,011,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.