Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($49.82).

DGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.13) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,501.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 479 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,406. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,270 ($41.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,437.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.45. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,269 ($41.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

(Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.