Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 14.0 %
Shares of DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
