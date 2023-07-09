Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

