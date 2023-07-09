Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.77. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 88,889 shares trading hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $703.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,112,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 414,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,770 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

