Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.50).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 175 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.93) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.74) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.11 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.30 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,422.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

